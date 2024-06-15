The Lagos State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has felicitated all Muslims in the state as they celebrate the 2024 Eid-el-Kabir festival, imploring all residents of the state to remember the sacrifice made by Prophet Ibrahim as he went to worship the Almighty Allah.

The party made this call in a statement issued and signed by its spokesperson, Hon. Hakeem Amode, saying that a period like this called for reflection on what binds Nigerians together and the need to show love, compassion, and support for one another.

“The Islamic religion preaches togetherness and the value of communal living,” it said.

The opposition party, while noting that there was no doubt that the citizens were all passing through a challenging period economically, quickly expressed the belief that the best was yet to come for the state.

Speaking further, the PDP noted that the Eid-el-Kabir period remained an auspicious time for all to renew their hope as a people and to continue to trust the Almighty Allah for all that they required, assuring that the party would continue to identify with the people of the state, even as it commended the endurance of Lagosians, “who have continued to expect a better tomorrow.”

“Our party believes that there will be more opportunities for us to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir, and we encourage the residents of Lagos State to continue to support our party. Rest assured that we are with you in this trying period.

“Barka De Sallah to everyone,” the PDP said.

