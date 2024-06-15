Sims Nigeria Limited, a leading Consumer Electronics Company dedicated to providing innovative and quality products to customers unveiled TCL Electronics, a renowned global leader in the consumer electronics industry, as its official partner in Nigeria.

Sims Nigeria Limited is a trusted name in the consumer electronics industry, known for its commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction. With a wide range of high-quality products and a dedication to innovation, Sims Nigeria Limited has established itself as a market leader in Nigeria.

TCL Electronics is a leading consumer electronics brand with a strong presence in the global television market and operates in more than 160 markets around the world.

The company specializes in the research, development, and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio, home appliances, mobile devices, smart glasses, commercial displays, and more. The TCL brand is renowned for its superior picture quality, innovative features, sleek design, and has earned a reputation for excellence and innovation.

Speaking at the press conference to officially announce the partnership, TCL Country Manager in Nigeria, Mr. Alec Zhang said: “As a brand at the forefront of cutting-edge technology in the consumer electronics industry, having a strategic partner like Sims that will accelerate the adoption of our products and drive the growth of TCL in the Nigerian market is a significant milestone for us, we look forward to delivering high-quality products and after-sales support service to consumers across Nigeria.”

Also speaking on the new partnership, Sims Nigeria Limited’s Executive Director Operations, Mr. Ik Eyisi said: “We are thrilled to partner with TCL Electronics, a global leader in the consumer electronics industry.

“This collaboration reinforces our commitment to providing our customers with the best-in-class products and innovative solutions. Sims Nigeria remains your one-stop-shop for top quality products from global brands.”

TCL Electronics’ range of products will be available at Sims Nigeria Limited Digital Centers and authorized retailers across Nigeria. Customers can purchase the latest products and experience the future of consumer electronics’ technology firsthand.

