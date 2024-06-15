The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, Mr Peter Obi, has urged Muslims in Nigeria to draw strength from the teachings of Prophet Ibrahim.

Obi said this call was critical amid the present hardship and suffering going on in the country.

The Labour Party presidential candidate has, in a message of felicitation to Muslims, called in the umma to stand steadfast to the teachings of the prophet, which promotes sacrifice at all times.

In a statement signed by the media spokesman for Peter Obi Yunusa Tanko, Obi said: “My dear Muslim brothers and sisters,

as we gather to celebrate Eid-al-Adha, the feast of sacrifice, I want to extend my warmest wishes to you all.

“May this Sallah bring us all closer to Allah, to one another, and our true potential as individuals and as a nation.

“Amid challenges and uncertainties, let us draw strength from our faith and the teachings of the Prophet Ibrahim (peace be upon him).

“His unwavering trust in Allah, his courage, and his willingness to sacrifice for the greater good are objects of inspiration to us all.

“As we celebrate, let us strive to be a source of hope, comfort, and support to those around us.

“May Allah accept our prayers, our fasting, and our charity, and may He grant us the wisdom to walk in His path, the courage to stand for what is right, and the grace to be a blessing to our communities,” Obi enjoined Nigerian Muslims.

