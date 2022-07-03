Kwara landlord sets house on fire, cites wife’s frustration

A landlord at Lekki Phase I, Eyenkorin community in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, on Sunday reportedly set his own house on fire.

Tribune Online gathered that the man cited frustration from his wife as the reason for his action.

The incident that reportedly happened on Sunday at about 10:30 am, was noticed by one of the neighbours, identified as Mr Kola.

It was also gathered that it was the neighbour who quickly alerted officials of the state Fire Brigade about the fire outbreak.

Speaking on the development, the Director of Kwara State Fire Service, Prince Falade Olumuyiwa, said that the men of the service came on time to save the situation from getting out of hand.

“The prompt response of the officials of the Kwara State Fire Service helped to eliminate the ravaging fire on time and also prevented it from escalating to other buildings.

“According to the report, the man said he deliberately sprayed his own three bedroom flat with petrol and then set it on fire due to his wife’s high frustration,” he said.

He also urged members of the general public to be more vigilant in their homes or offices.

