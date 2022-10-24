Lagos needs breath of fresh air ― Jandor

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State for the 2023 polls, Dr Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran popularly called Jandor, on Monday held an interactive session with the League of Pastors in Igbede/Iyana axis of Ojo Local Government Area, saying that the state needed a breath of fresh air that would make Lagos work for all and sundry.

The PDP standard-bearer made this declaration in the cause of an ongoing campaign across all 245 wards in the state.

It would be recalled that the campaign train of the PDP governorship candidate and his running mate, Ms Funke Akindele, was on Sunday attacked by political thugs in the Mowo area of Badagry.

The attack, which occurred at about 6:30p.m while the team was returning from a visitation to members of the party at the Ikoga area, left some journalists and PDP supporters wounded and many vehicles, including Jandor’s bulletproof jeep damaged.

The PDP chieftain, while making the pledge, said the Badagry Division where Ojo LGA is also located, had suffered long neglect, hence the need to support him as an indigene of Ojo LGA, to change the story of the division for the better.

He promised to implement free and compulsory education, security and massive infrastructural development, saying that he would ensure that the wealth of the state worked for the residents, especially the masses.

Speaking at the palace of Elekunpa of Ekunpa Kingdom, Oba Abu Kazeem Kosoko in Ojo Local Government Area, Adediran promised never to let the traditional institutions down.

He told the Oba that he would run a government of the masses that everyone would be proud of.

On her part, Akindele, who took the campaign to Sibiri market, Ajangbadi Market and Vesper Markets, told the traders that the JANDOR-led government would ensure a better life and a robust economy, adding that their administration would give women opportunities and ensure total inclusiveness.

Akindele said that Jandor would implement 35 per cent affirmative action for women if elected.

Jandor’s campaign team, which began touring of the 245 wards in the state and had been visiting traditional rulers and other stakeholders, started from Alimosho Local Government on Wednesday and moved to Badagry on Saturday and Sunday before coming to Ojo LGA.

