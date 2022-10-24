EFCC arraigns four for alleged vote-buying in Osun

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ilorin Zonal Command on Monday arraigned four persons for alleged vote buying in the last governorship election in Osun State.

Adeyemo Bahiru Abiodun, Abidogun Ismail, Jimoh Kazeem and Yekini Nurudeen Abiodun were arraigned before Justice Mathias Agboola of the State High Court, Oshogbo, Osun State.

The charges of Adeyemo, Abidogun and Jimoh were consolidated while, Yekini was prosecuted on a separate charge before the same court and the charge reads: “Conspiracy to bribe contrary to section 121 (5) and punishable under section 121 (1) of the Electoral Act, 2022.”

However, the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge, and their defense counsels, N. T Adekilekun and M. O Sambo, through respective oral applications prayed the court to admit the defendants to bail.

Based on their pleas, Sesan Ola and Andrew Akoja who prosecuted the cases for the commission asked the court to fix a date for a hearing and remand the defendants to the Correctional Center pending trial.

The defence counsels argued that the defendants had earlier been granted court bail by a Kwara State High Court, Ilorin and had not breached the terms. The defence counsel assured that the defendants would always be available in court to stand their trial.

Opposing the bail application, the prosecution counsel contended that electoral offences are grievous crimes and the court to consider the weight of the evidence before it and the prevalence of the offence.





In his ruling, Justice Agboola granted the defendants bail in the sum of N2 million with one surety each in like sum. The surety, who must not be below Grade Level 13 in the State Civil Services, must deposit their Identity card with a recent passport photograph to the Registrar of the court.

Further hearing on the two cases were adjourned till November 21 and 28, 2022 for commencement of trial.