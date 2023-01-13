Lagos man sets self ablaze in Ondo

A 50-year-old man, Ojo Ogundeji has reportedly set himself and his father’s house ablaze in Odojomu in Oloruntedo area of Ondo town, in Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

It was gathered that the deceased who came from Lagos for the Christmas and new year celebrations locked himself inside the house before setting himself on fire.

According to an eye witness, who said the deceased had complained about being mocked about his living and financial conditions but he was consoled by his family members.

He, however, explained that Ogundeji shut himself inside a room for some period of time before coming out to set his clothes on fire and returned to the room.

The witness explained that it was the cries from the room that alerted the family members and neighbors who were outside the house.

He said the deceased had locked all the doors leading to house before setting the house and himself on fire.

He said it was crying from his room that attracted people but he died minutes after he was rescued and taken to the hospital.

A witness, Mrs Sabaina Ogundeji, said: “In the morning, Ojo set fire under the staircase of the house and said nobody should put it off. But with the help of people on the street, it was put off.

“In the evening, Ojo brought out his clothes and set them on fire. He later went inside and locked himself up in the room and set it on fire.

It was his voice we heard when he was shouting.





“People ran there to force the door open and brought him out. But he later died in the hospital.”

Another witness said: “When we rescued Ojo, he was not yet dead. He told us that he set the house on fire because some people were making jest of him because of his problem.

“His remains has been deposited at the morgue in the state hospital, Ondo.”

The police at Enu-Owa division confirmed the incident, explaining that a man in Odojomu came to report the incident.