BREAKING: Supreme Court dismisses Mohammed Abacha’s case seeking to stop FG from re-opening forfeiture proceedings

By Sunday Ejike - Abuja
The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed an appeal brought before it by members of the family of the late General Sani Abacha, seeking to stop moves to re-open the criminal forfeiture proceedings against the ex-Head of State and some members of his family over their alleged complicity in the looting of the nation’s treasury during Abacha’s administration.

In a unanimous judgement of the apex court read by Justice Emmanuel Agim held that the concurrent findings of facts and in the matter are unassailable and consequently dismissed the appeal and ordered parties to bare the cost of the legal action.

… Details latter

Frontpage Today

