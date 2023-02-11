ORIRE Michael, a junior secondary school student of Model College, Badore, Ajah, Lagos State, has published her maiden children’s fiction book titled ‘My Father’s Dream or Mine’.

Jaiyeola Ayodeji David, the co-founder and Chief Culture and Innovations Officer at Errand360, made this known via his recent LinkedIn post.

He said he had spoken with Orire’s father and will be helping them out as regards getting a link to purchase the book online.

“I posted it just to see how best she can be supported,” David writes.

‘My Father’s Dream or Mine’ is a peculiar book. A typical African story, it reveals the feud which often exists between a father and a child.

It reflects the popular saying of most fathers: “I will disown you if you don’t fulfil my dream.” Then the stubborn and self-confident child would rather prefer to leave the house with the hope of surviving without the help of his father, or mother, as the case might be.

Orire Michael hails from Oke Ero Local Government Area of Kwara State.

