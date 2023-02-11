Wale Adenuga Productions (WAP) has announced that Superstory, Nigeria’s most-watched TV Drama, would commence a new season, entitled Destiny, on Thursday 16th February, 2023.

According to Wale Adenuga Jnr., producer of SUPERSTORY TV Drama, “In 2022, when SUPERSTORY won the “TV Drama of the Year” award at the Nigeria Media Merit Awards (NMMA), we promised to reward our millions of viewers by going bigger for our next project; and with this in mind, we give you Destiny. The authentically-African story is really amazing, and viewers are going to be taken by surprise so many times. It contains romance, comedy, action, suspense, and other elements viewers love about TV dramas.”

Superstory: Destiny stars a wide range of talented artistes, who interpret the captivating story perfectly; including Patience Ozokwo, Segun Arinze, Dele Odule, Nobert Young, Eric Obinna, Etinosa Idemudia, Kunle Coker, Chichi King, Rykardo Agbor, Niyi Johnson, Yemi Solade, Moyo Lawal, Chinyere Wilfred, Emeka Okoye, Tunji Sotimirin, Dele Fagboyo and others.

Each episode of Superstory: Destiny would air across Nigeria on NTA Network (Thursdays 8 – 9pm), AIT Network (Thursdays 9 – 10pm), STV Network (Thursdays 9 – 10pm), and wapTV, via DStv 262, StarTimes 116, GOtv 102, FreeTV 751, Play 275 and MyTV (Thursdays 8 – 9pm); as well as worldwide on the popular YouTube Channel, “WAPTvchannel”.

