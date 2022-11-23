Lagos issues traffic advisory for APC presidential, governorship rallies

The Lagos State Government has issued traffic advisory for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential and Gubernatorial rallies scheduled to hold on Saturday at Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos State.

Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde gave the advice on Wednesday.

He advised Lagosians to plan their movement around Teslim Balogun Stadium, Funsho Williams Avenue and Alhaji Masha areas in Surulere, saying, human and vehicular movement within the affected areas would be regulated as traffic would be diverted for safety and security management purposes.

According to him, traffic on Funsho Williams/Western Avenue inward Lagos Island will be diverted to the Express Line at Barracks bus stop for commuters plying Costain, Apapa, Ijora , Victoria Island, Lagos Island, off to Olumegbon for people going to New Lagos/Surulere areas.

Explaining further, the Transport Commissioner said traffic on Funsho Williams/Western Avenue inward Surulere/Ojuelegba will be diverted to the Express Lanes/Stadium Bridge at Alaka bus stop for people going to Mushin, Palm groove, Ikeja, Ojota, Ikorodu areas, and off to Bode Thomas and Eric Moore at Iponri Estate for people going to New Lagos/Surulere areas.

He added that vehicular movement on Alhaji Masha road to Akerele/Shitta junction and Funsho Williams from Olumegbon junction to Alaka would be totally restricted for safety, as only human traffic would be allowed.

Oladeinde further explained that vehicles conveying party members and others with accredited stickers for the rally would be provided free parking with access at the National Stadium only via Alaka into the National Stadium stressing that those from Ojuelegba/Mushin/Palmgrove on Funsho Williams will access the National Stadium via U turn at Alaka. Also those from Surulere will access the Stadium via Adeniran Ogunsanya/Bode Thomas/Ogunlana Drive/Alaji Masha to connect Alaka inward the National Stadium.





The Commissioner mentioned that directional signs, tow vehicles, barricades would be made available, he also assured that the Traffic Management Personnel will be on standby to provide assistance and guide motorists/pedestrians during the rallies.

While reiterating that only accredited vehicles, security, emergency and essential services vehicles will be provided privileged access at the diversion points, the Transport Commissioner also commended Lagosians for their patience and understanding.

He solicited for residents cooperation with all the Law Enforcement Officials assigned to carry out their respective tasks.