Ekiti REC assumes duty, assures of fair, credible election

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Ekiti State, Professor Ayobami Salami, has assured the electorate in the state that the 2023 election will not only be free, fair and credible but will be conducted in strict adherence to the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022.

Professor Salami made the pledge during a press conference in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday to mark his assumption of office as the state’s REC.

He also assured that the election would follow the same suit as the 2022 governorship election in the state, in the area of utilization of technology.

“I wish to reiterate that BVAS shall be used for accreditation, while the INEC Result Viewing (IREV) portal shall also be used to upload election results from the polling units,” he added.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

While appreciating Almighty God for the privilege to be appointed as the REC, he said he sees his appointment as a clarion call to serve the people of Ekiti State and Nigerians at large.

“May I humbly request for better cooperation, resilience, understanding and commitment of all the stakeholders in the electoral process in the state. This shall immensely assist us to achieve a higher feat in the subsequent electoral activities, especially the forthcoming 2023 general elections,” he said.

The former pioneer vice chancellor of the First Technical University, Ibadan, noted that INEC on 12th of November, 2022 commenced a nationwide display of Preliminary Register of Voters (PRV) for Claims and Objection, which shall end on 25th of November, 2022.





He then enjoined all registered voters to actively participate in the exercise by physically visiting the commission’s local government offices or explore the privilege of participating in the exercise using the online link ofwww.inecnigeria.org/display_register.

According to him, preparatory to the 2023 general elections in Ekiti State, “INEC Ekiti State has 16 Local Government Areas, 177 Registration Areas and 2,445 Polling Units; with a total number of 988,923 registered voters out of which 754,886 voters have collected their Permanent Voters Card (PVC), while 234,037 (representing about 24% of total) PVCs are yet to be collected.”

The REC promised to operate an open-door policy, and urged newsmen to “please take the pain of always verifying and clarifying any information before going to press.”