Lagos installs new 18 traditional rulers, mediates in 12 boundary disputes

Lagos State government, on Tuesday, said it successfully installed 18 new traditional rulers in the last nine months, adding that it mediated in 12 boundary disputes among communities across the state.

The State Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Dr Wale Ahmed, made this known while speaking at this year’s Ministerial Press Briefing to mark the 2nd Year of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration in office.

Ahmed disclosed that of the 18 traditional rulers, five were First Class Obas while 13 were Second Class Obas, saying that the ministry had leveraged on the meticulous effort of the Standing Tribunal of Inquiry on Chieftaincy Matters to ensure that Chieftaincy matters were resolved in a way and manner that had efficiently reduced acrimony in the various communities.

The commissioner said the welfare and capacity building of Obas and chiefs in the State had remained a priority of the Sanwo-Olu administration, adding that the ministry had ensured that the priority of the governor was actualised.

“This has also ensured continued improvement in Government-traditional rulers’ relationship, such that traditional Institutions are working in tandem with the state government to ensure that the dividends of governance reach the grassroots.

“Between June 2020 and March 2021, the ministry through the Chieftaincy Department has successfully installed 18 Obas (Traditional Rulers). Of these 18 Obas; 5 are First Class Obas and 13 are Second Class Obas. It is important to note here that these installations were conducted peacefully because of mediation that resulted in harmonious resolutions in all the ruling houses,” Ahmed said.

The commissioner, while speaking on boundary matters, said the ministry had ensured communal peace at the grassroots, especially in communities that had boundary issues, through its prompt and periodic arbitration and adjudication, thereby averting situation that might result in the breakdown of law and order.

This was just as he disclosed that the ministry was presently adjudging 12 boundary disputes in the state, saying two of these boundary issues had been resolved while the rest were ongoing.

He added that members and leaders of communities were equally being engaged continually to ensure peaceful co-existence among residents.

“This has ensured peaceful communal existence and zero-level communal clashes. The resultant effect is the ease of doing business and continued economic growth as Lagos residents undergo and undertake their daily businesses without fear of chaos or communal clashes.

“This has been effective because the ministry has in the past one year leveraged on the good relationship the State Government has with Traditional Leaders and Community Leaders,” he said.

“The Ministry is presently adjudging twelve (12) boundary disputes in the State. Two of these boundary issues have been resolved while the rest are ongoing,” Ahmed said.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lagos installs new 18 traditional rulers, mediates in 12 boundary disputes