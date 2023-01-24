Lagos INEC receives last batch of PVCs, begins distribution Jan 25

“Collection of PVC is free while collection by proxy is not allowed”

Ahead of the February 25 March 11, 2023, general election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lagos state has received the last batch of permanent voter cards for the state from the national headquarters.

With 451, 156 new registrants in the Continuous Voters Registration exercise, the State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mr Olusegun Agbaje, had announced that Lagos State has a total number of 7 million registered voters.

In a statement signed by INEC’s Administrative Secretary in Lagos, Mrs Adebisi Oladepo Ajayi, for the State Resident Electoral Commissioner, the Commission disclosed that the remaining PVCs will be available for collection at INEC Local Government Offices across the state from Wednesday, 25th January to Sunday 29th January 2023.

The Commission stressed that the collection of PVCs is free while disallowing collection by proxy.

The statement read, “The Independent National Electoral Commission in Lagos state wishes to inform the general public most especially the registered voters in Lagos state that the remaining PVCs for Lagos have been received.





The PVCs shall be available for collection at INEC Local Government Offices from Wed. 25th January to Sunday 29th of January between the hours of 9 am and 5 pm.

The Commission hereby enjoins all eligible registrants who have not collected their PVCs to please avail themselves of the opportunity to do so before the January 29 deadline.

