Kwara Governor sacks College of Education provost, appoints Jawondo in acting capacity

Governor of Kwara state, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has relieved the appointment of the acting provost of the State College of Education, Ilorin, Dr Jimoh Ahmed Ayinla, and replaced him with the Chief Imam of the College mosque, Dr Sheu Jawondo with immediate effect.

Ayinla who was appointed by the governor on May 21, 2021, as acting provost of the College, spent 20 months in an acting capacity.

Announcing the appointment of the new acting provost in Ilorin on Tuesday, the chairman governing council of the College, Elder Reuben Ademola Iye, said that the state government had approved the appointment of Dr Sheu Jawondo, Dean, School of Languages, Department of Arabic Medium, as the new acting provost for the College.

Jawondo is also the chief Imam of the College Mosque.

Elder Iye, who said that the governing council had also ratified the appointment, added that the new provost is expected to act for three months before the appointment of a substantive provost.

Elder Iye added that “the letter written to us indicated that Governor Abdulrazaq directed Tertiary Education Commissioner, Afeez Abolore, to approve the appointment of the new acting provost and we have come as a council to ratify that.”

Speaking with journalists after the governing council meeting, the immediate past acting provost, Ayinla, thanked the state governor for giving him the opportunity to serve, saying that he is ready to make himself available for the service of the state and country when called upon.

“I got the letter yesterday that my appointment as the acting provost has ended. The letter was personally signed by the Commissioner for Tertiary Education.

“I want to believe that I have done my best in the last 20 months. I want to sincerely and seriously appreciate the governor for giving me the opportunity to serve.

“Though the letter said that I was supposed to spend three months as acting provost, I cannot remove myself since the substantive provost has not been appointed and I cannot create anarchy in the school.





“The assignment has been turbulent, but as a man, I had to weather the storm. The governor on his part did not abandon us for a second. He has been supportive throughout.

“I urge all including the students to extend the hand of fellowship to the new acting provost as that is the only way to move the college forward.”

