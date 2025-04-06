Lagos indigenes kick against Femi Pedro’s ambassadorial nomination, give reasons

Lagos indigenes, under the umbrella body of De Renaissance Patriots Foundation, have opposed the nomination of former Lagos State Deputy Governor, Mr Femi Pedro, as Ambassador representing the state, stating that they were strongly against the move and, therefore, urged “all well-meaning Lagosians to speak out against it before the appointment is finalised.”

It will be recalled that news reports indicated that the Department of State Services (DSS) is currently in possession of a list of ambassadorial nominees, including Mr Femi Pedro and former Aviation Minister, Mr Femi Fani-Kayode, among others, who the agency is currently screening for confirmation of such appointments.

De Renaissance Patriots Foundation made the call on Sunday in a release, a copy of which was made available to journalists by its media office, stating that it had just come to their attention that the former deputy governor was being considered for appointment as an ambassador representing Lagos State.

The group of natives, while opposing the nomination, pointedly declared that Pedro “is not an indigene of Lagos State, regardless of him being ‘appointed’ once as Deputy Governor for whatever reason favouring the party, and as such should not be presented as a representative of our state in any national or international capacity.”

According to De Renaissance Patriots Foundation, the continued use of Lagos State’s constitutional quota for non-indigenes is both unjust and unacceptable, stating that a repeat of what occurred with the recent ministerial appointments—where the true sons and daughters of the state were sidelined in favour of outsiders—must not be allowed.

“It has come to our attention that Femi Pedro is being considered for appointment as an Ambassador representing Lagos State. We strongly oppose this move and urge all well-meaning Lagosians to speak out against it before the appointment is finalised.

“Femi Pedro is not an indigene of Lagos State, regardless of him being ‘appointed’ once as Deputy Governor for whatever reason favouring the party, and as such should not be presented as a representative of our state in any national or international capacity.

“The continued use of Lagos State’s constitutional quota for non-indigenes is both unjust and unacceptable. We must not allow a repeat of what happened with the recent ministerial appointments, where the true sons and daughters of Lagos State were sidelined in favour of outsiders,” the group said.

Speaking further, De Renaissance Patriots Foundation stated that the ambassadorship is a critical platform that should reflect the voice, interest, and heritage of Lagos State and its indigenous people, insisting that the state deserved authentic representation at all levels of government, “particularly in appointments that were meant to serve the interests of our state.”

The group, therefore, called on all Lagos-based political leaders, traditional rulers, community associations, and concerned citizens to rise in defence of the rights of Lagos indigenes, stating that its demand remained that “the Lagos State quota is reserved strictly for qualified indigenes who have lived the Lagos experience and can genuinely represent our culture, values and aspirations.”

“This is not just about one nomination; it is about preserving the dignity, identity and rightful place of Lagosians in the national landscape.

“Let it be known — we will not remain silent anymore while our state is continually being short-changed because of political expediency and gerrymandering by those who are determined to keep the indigenes of the state in perpetual servitude in order to achieve their political objectives.

“To this end, we call to the Department of State Services (DSS) and others involved in the screening of nominees for ambassadorial positions not to screen or confirm Femi Pedro because he is not an indigene of Lagos State,” the group demanded.

