Gov Ododo tasked on federal appointment slots for Kogi

Kogi Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Ododo has been called upon to wake up to his responsibility and secure opportunities for people who worked for the party by ensuring they get appointments at the national level across the three Senatorial districts of the State.

A public affairs analyst in Kogi, Ibrahim Salami disclosed this on Sunday in a piece titled “Why is Governor Ododo sleeping on federal appointment slots meant for Kogi State”.

Salami noted that the people of Kogi State freely voted for Governor Ododo on the 11th November, 2023 to provide leadership for the state in all ramifications, adding that, he should not allowed those that was no where to be found during the last electioneering period ruin his chances of re-election.

According to him, “Mr President is doing many federal appointments presently and is like the governor is not aware of those appointments so far. Appointments are presently going on at the North-Central Development Commission, Mr. President will soon commence appointment of Ambassadors. Governor Ododo must wake up and do something about it.

” He needs to meet the President and discuss with him the importance of the state in the North- Central or else Kogi will be left out of the scheme.

“What is happening? Like I am confused because I don’t understand how appointments will be made at the national level and the Governor of the State will not have an input despite the general belief that the Governor is always the leader of the party at the state level.

“It has become obvious for me to draw the attention of His Excellency, Alhaji Ododo Ahmed Usman, the Executive Governor of Kogi State on why he has remained silent on the federal appointments slots meant for the state.

“Less he forgot that the people of Kogi State freely voted for him on the 11th November, 2023 to provide leadership for the state in all ramifications, how come he allowed some self-centered individuals in Abuja to take over his primary assignments to the point that he doesn’t know how people from his state are appointed without his contributions.

“I believe the usual practice has been the governor being the leader of the state administration and party, it’s behold on the authority in Abuja to hear from him first before giving appointments to anyone as many people who truly spend their personal resources and worked for emergence of President Bola Tinubu in Kogi State are not being considered for appointments across various local government areas, how come it is only one local government that has taken over eighty percent of the federal appointment given so far.

“Though Governor Ododo, may not be aware that some powerful politicians in Abuja are plotting his downfall not to get the second term tickets, using their connection not to allow any of his candidates to get appointment at the national level.

“I think the time is now for the Governor to ask questions in Abuja why they undermining his office and authority because courtesy demands that the governor should be properly carried along while such decisions are being reached, he is the one that knows those that can represent the state at any level. The APC as party is blessed with quality professionals from all sectors that can handle any assignment as deem fit by Mr President to give them to execute”.

I, therefore, called the governor to kindly look into this issue so that those who work for his victory and that party during the elections are not left but rather benefit from the APC government.