Lagos: Immigration hands over suspected ritualist, Obieze, to Police

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Lagos State Command, has transferred custody of a notorious crime suspect, Obi Levi Obieze, to the Lagos State Police Command for further investigation.

Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the handover in a statement shared via X on Friday, May 30.

“ONGOING: @nigimmigration, Lagos State Command hands over wanted suspect, Obi Levi Obieze, to @LagosPoliceNG at the Police Command Headquarters, Ikeja,” Hundeyin wrote.

Obieze, who also goes by the name Levi Obu Onyeka, was apprehended by Immigration officers on May 29, 2025, at the Gbaji checkpoint along the Badagry-Seme Road. He was reportedly attempting to flee the country on a motorcycle at the time of his arrest.

His arrest came after security agencies received credible intelligence linking him to kidnapping and alleged ritual killings in Isiagu Community, Enugu State.

Identified as a native doctor from Umuajor village in Enugu, Obieze is said to be part of a three-man gang that abducted a 13-year-old girl on May 27, 2025, while she was walking with her father to the farm. The girl was later rescued from a shrine allegedly connected to the suspect.

The Immigration Service stated that Obieze’s identity was confirmed through a National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) enrollment slip found on him at the point of arrest.

