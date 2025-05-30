Kano govt hails Appeal Court over LG election judgement

The Kano State Government has expressed joy and satisfaction with the judgment delivered by the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja, which overturned an earlier ruling by the Federal High Court in Kano that sought to stop the conduct of local government council elections in the state.

It will be recalled that in its ruling, the Court of Appeal, presided over by Justice Oyewumi, declared that the Federal High Court lacked the jurisdiction to entertain a matter concerning the conduct of local government council elections.

It will also be recalled that the case was initially instituted by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a faction of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), challenging the credibility of the elections and alleging bias on the part of the Chairman of the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission, Prof. Sani Lawan Malumfashi.

Delivering judgment on the matter, the appellate court upheld the appeal filed by the Kano State Government and nullified the decision of the lower court. This judgment affirms that the local government council elections conducted in the state were valid and remain legally binding.

According to a statement signed by Comrade Ibrahim Abdullahi Waiya, the Commissioner of Information and Internal Affairs, the Kano State Government expressed its appreciation.

The statement reads, “The Kano State Government views this ruling as a victory for democracy, the rule of law, and the collective will of the good people of Kano State. It also further reaffirms our belief in the judiciary as the catalyst for the rule of law, the last hope for all and sundry, and a pillar for the sustenance of democratic governance.

“The judgment has further vindicated the commitment of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and the State Independent Electoral Commission towards conducting a credible, free, and fair election that has ushered in the elected officials across the 44 local government council areas and 484 wards of the state.”

In this regard, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf commends the judiciary for its courage, fairness, and commitment to upholding constitutional order. He also appreciates the good people of Kano State for their calmness, resilience, and patience while awaiting the outcome of the legal process. This collective show of maturity reflects the political awareness and democratic spirit of our great state.

The government remains steadfast in its commitment to grassroots development and will continue to support the democratically elected local government councils to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people.

On behalf of the Ministry of Information and Internal Affairs, I heartily congratulate Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and the good people of Kano State on this well-deserved judicial victory. This triumph further strengthens our democratic institutions and reinforces the people’s mandate freely expressed at the polls.

