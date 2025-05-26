Delta: Police arrest kidnap suspects, recover weapons

The Delta State Police Command has recorded two major breakthroughs in its ongoing crackdown on violent crime, with the arrest of suspected kidnappers and armed robbers, and the recovery of a cache of lethal weapons including two AK-47 rifles and a locally fabricated pump-action gun.

According to a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, on 20 May, operatives from the CP Special Assignment Team (CP-SAT) apprehended one Abubakar Hassan, a 30-year-old man from Niger State, residing in Woji, Port Harcourt.

Acting on intelligence, the suspect—believed to be the ringleader of a kidnapping and robbery syndicate operating across Delta, Rivers, Imo, and Enugu States—led officers to a forest along the Ozoro axis.

“There, police recovered two AK-47 rifles, thirty-two rounds of live ammunition, and four magazines,” SP Bright stated.

“This operation is linked to a previous arrest in which three of the suspect’s accomplices were apprehended and dangerous weapons were seized.”

Efforts are currently underway to apprehend other members of the gang and recover additional arms.

In a separate incident on the same day, at approximately 4:30 p.m., officers from the Safer Highway Patrol intercepted a suspicious vehicle during a routine stop-and-search along Ughelli Road.

A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a locally fabricated revolver pump-action single-barrel rifle, fifteen rounds of live cartridges, and a can of chemical spray teargas.

The suspect, 38-year-old Obi Ezekiel from Kogi State, was immediately arrested.

Preliminary investigations into both incidents have commenced.

Commissioner of Police, CP Olufemi Abaniwonda, praised the officers for their “professionalism, vigilance and dedication,” noting that the operations reflect the command’s zero-tolerance stance towards violent crime.

“These recent achievements are a testament to our relentless commitment to dismantling criminal networks across the state,” he said. “We will not rest until every member of these syndicates is brought to justice.”

CP Olufemi urged residents to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies by sharing credible and timely information, adding that “the safety of the public remains our top priority.”

He concluded with a stern warning to criminal elements: “We are monitoring all threats closely, and I assure you—there will be no hiding place for anyone involved in criminal activities in Delta State.”

