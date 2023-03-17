Israel Arogbonlo

The Lagos Police Command has said the force is currently investigating the alleged threat issued against Igbo by the Lagos State Parks Management Committee Chairman, Musiliu Akinsanya popularly called MC Oluomo.

TRIBUNE ONLINE gathered MC Oluomo, in a now-viral video had threatened that Igbo people living in Lagos should not bother to come to the polls if they will not for the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC).

The video has since generated mixed reactions on social media, with many Nigerians calling for the arrest of the Lagos Motor

Reacting to it, Lagos Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa condemned the act adding that the specific video is currently under investigation.

“We condemn in strongest possible terms any act, statement that could be interpreted, speech that could be interpreted deeply as political tension. With regards to this specific video, it is currently a subject of an investigation,” Owohunwa made this known while featuring in an interview with TV Arise News on the preview of the governorship and state assembly elections slated for Saturday.

