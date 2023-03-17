Godwin Otang – Calabar

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in charge of Cross River state, Professor Gabriel Yomere, has warned all ad-hoc staff under his supervision of eminent punishment if election duties are in any form compromised in the state.

Yomere who spoke through the commission’s Head of deportment, voter education and publicity, Antonia Nwobi, warned that “any person, political parties or their party agents who conspire to make a false declaration of results or publish any election results other than the one announced by the Commission”, are liable for to face the wrath of the law.

The INEC has also organized, re-training for Collation Officers and Returning Officers. Other officers such as Supervisory Presiding Officers, Presiding Officers and Assistant Presiding Officers in Local Government Areas yesterday March 16, 2023.

The staff and officers who were trained according to INEC were, “drawn from Federal Institutions in compliance with INEC Guidelines for recruitment of Adhoc Personnel for 2023 general election.”

The REC charged the recruited Collation Officers and Returning Officers, “to be non-partisan in the discharge of their duties and avoid any form of criminality, as any such action by the officers attracts the term of imprisonment ranging from three years for Collation Officers and twelve months for Presiding Officers and other Polling level staff (including fine where applicable).”

Yomere informed the ad-hoc personnel and stakeholders that “no ad-hoc personnel has the power to influence the election, In fact, the Commission will prosecute any ad-hoc staff who deliberately seek to undermine the credibility of the election by compromising or indulging in any criminal act.

"The Commission will prosecute any ad-hoc staff who deliberately seek to undermine the credibility of the election by compromising or indulging in any criminal act.

The REC appeals to eligible voters to come out en-mass in an orderly manner and cast their votes on Saturday, March 18, 2023, Governorship and House of Assembly Election as they did in the last election.

