Lagos govt trains 1,200 underserved women in financial literacy

Lagos State Government has empowered 1,200 women from underserved communities in the state with financial literacy training as part of its commitment to eradicating poverty and fostering inclusive development.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Dr. Oreoluwa Finnih, made this known on Friday during the ongoing Ministerial Press Briefing in Alausa, Ikeja, held to mark the second year of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s second term in office.

The Special Adviser, however, revealed that 650 underserved communities, with a combined population of over 800,000 residents, had been identified across 20 local council areas, saying that the state government had established development centres in nine of those areas as part of efforts to provide lasting support.

According to Finnih, the training aligned with the state’s strategic prioritisation of 10 out of the 17 United Nations SDGs, with focus on No Poverty, Quality Education, Clean Water and Sanitation, Affordable Clean Energy, Decent Work and Economic Growth, Innovation and Infrastructure, Responsible Consumption, Climate Action, Peace and Justice, and Partnerships for the Goals.

“Our objective is to achieve these goals before 2030 by improving the quality of life, especially for the most vulnerable segments of the population,” she said.

The governor’s aide also revealed that over 4,000 sanitary pads had been distributed to female students in public schools across the state to combat period poverty, even as she appealed to private organisations and Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) to partner with the government to further support menstrual hygiene and ensure that no girl misses school because of her period.

On the identified 650 underserved communities, with a combined population of over 800,000 residents, noted that the state government had continued to leverage partnerships with international organisations, strengthen data evaluation frameworks, and promote evidence-based planning to meet its development objectives.

“Our goal is to make Lagos a model for sustainable development in Africa,” she said.

