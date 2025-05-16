Customs generate over N15bn on excise duty in four months

The Ogun Area II Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) announced that it has generated over N15 billion in revenue from exercise duty between January and April 2025.

This was disclosed by Comptroller Bisi Alade on Friday at the Command’s office in Abeokuta while reviewing the Command’s activities.

Alade revealed that over N8.333 billion was realized from the Free Trade Zone, and more than N7.164 billion accrued to the Federal Government from the Bonded Terminal (Import).

The Customs boss said this achievement represented a 40 percent increase compared to the N9,165,717,162.99 generated in 2024.

The Comptroller praised the officers and men of the Command for their diligence, commitment, and professionalism, highlighting their tireless efforts to ensure the Command exceeded its revenue targets.

He explained that the Command uncovered a manufacturing factory that had been operating illegally and has since been brought under Excise Duty control as part of a strategy to further boost national revenue generation.

Alade maintained that the success in revenue generation reflects the Command’s unwavering commitment to the economic growth and development of the nation.

While reaffirming the Command’s determination to surpass this revenue performance in the coming months, he emphasized that he would continue to engage in dialogue with stakeholders and the local business community, in addition to forging partnerships with relevant organizations to effectively discharge the statutory responsibilities of enforcing compliance with government fiscal policy.