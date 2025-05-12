Business

Lagos govt to convert idle assets to liquidity

Bola Badmus
Lagos idle assets, access finance for MSMEs, Family seeks Sanwo’Olu’s help Lagos central food systems hub, Sanwo-Olu clamours for speedy justice, electric ferries, Lagos govt awards contracts to deflood Lagos govt prosecutes 3786 street traders, Lagos 2024 WASSCE, Hardship: Lagos govt spends N14.9bn on transportation subsidy in six years, Support drive to reduce rent burden Nigeria's educational system, Stakeholders advocate educational policy for adolescent IDP girls Sanwo-Olu announces construction of four data centres in Lagos, Lagos monthly rent payment, Sanwo-Olu commissions new housing scheme for Lagos judiciary, Lagos planning permits

Lagos State Government on Monday said it plans to convert over N3 trillion idle assets in the state to liquidity for funding of infrastructure development through securitisation.

The State Commissioner for Finance, Mr.Abayomi Oluyomi, made this known at a press briefing as part of activities lined up to mark the second year of the second term of the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Besides, the commissioner disclosed that the state was set to launch Economic Summit Group and also Lagos State Sovereign Wealth Fund, where excess money realized in the revenue generated in the state shall be kept, adding that the step was to improve the economy of the state.

The commissioner, however, noted that there was an improvement in the tax revenue generated in the state in the first quarter of year 2025 compared to that of last year 2024, saying that the development witnessed the total tax revenue generated in the first quarter of 2025 at ₦333bn as against ₦232bn generated in the first quarter of 2024.

According to him, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the state is $259bn, making it to remain as not just Nigeria’s economic hub but Africa largest sub national economy, saying that the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in 2024 was N1.3trn, which was 45 percent increment from what was generated in 2023 which was N895bn.

He explained that the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) played a vital role in increasing revenue generated by the state, by blocking the leakages and also helping in driving sustainable revenue growth, which he said were vital for financing the state’s gargantuan infrastructure needs.

“Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) has continued to position itself to expand the tax net, plug leakages and drive sustainable revenue growth; which are vital for financing the State’s growing urban and infrastructural needs,” the commissioner said.

On debt profile, Oluyomi said it had been reduced to the barest minimum, adding that Lagos had the lowest debt profile in the country, just as he pointed out that the credit rating of the state was the highest and rated 3 As.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Governor Soludo defect to APC Gov Soludo not defecting to APC — Chief of Staff
Next Article SEDC dismisses allegation of obtaining N25bn ‘secret’ loan SEDC dismisses allegation of obtaining N25bn ‘secret’ loan

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×