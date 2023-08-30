Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, has assured the management of the Nigeria Institute of Management (NIM) of the state government’s collaboration in building and improving human capacity within the state civil service.

The deputy governor gave this assurance on Tuesday, while receiving the management of the Institute led by its Registrar, Mrs. Taiwo Olusesi, on a courtesy visit to his Office at the Round House, Alausa, Ikeja, saying that is always open for better things and ready to “partners when it comes to capacity building.”

“Lagos is always open for better things and you will find in us partners when it comes to capacity building, we will support and work with you but the collaboration must be better in terms of the quality of human capacity development and sharpening of staff to achieve a better result,” he said.

Hamzat charged the Institute with providing quality training for civil servants, stressing that the state had different ministries and agencies that required different skills.

According to him, such training cannot just be generic, but must be specific to the needs of the different Ministries, Agencies and Department in order that the state civil servants “can benefit immensely.”

The deputy governor, while noting that it was interesting the team came on the visit, therefore, urged NIM to research new ways of delivering the content of the curriculum to the staff, saying that the government had been seeking ways to maximise the benefit derived from the different training allotted yearly.

He also tasked the institute to look at the needs of the different ministries and thereby customize their training curriculum to meet those needs, saying that “we don’t like the idea of Institute just sending us pamphlets that we are doing this training but rather, let us sit together and see our needs.”

“What the state government needs in terms of training is different from what other states might need because we are all different and as such, let’s sit down and look at the needs of our managers and the rest, which should go for other institutions,” he stated.

“It must be designed for our people, we are not saying that it shouldn’t be taken out of Lagos, but it has to be a curriculum we must agree upon and it has to impact on the service and state,” he added.

Earlier in her remarks, the Registrar of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM), Mrs. Taiwo Olusesi, stated that the Institute seeks better collaboration in order to be more involved in the activities of the state government.

She also solicited the government to actively participate in their forthcoming conferences by sponsoring delegates and non-members of the Institute to enhance capacity building across boards.





