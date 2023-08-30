Bauchi State office of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has commenced a 2-day medical outreach in Darazo LGA, targeting not less than 1000 residents of Darazo town, headquarters of the LGA.

The medical outreach was kicked off on Wednesday by the State Coordinator, Mrs. Rifkatu Yakubu, under the NYSC’s Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD).

While speaking during the commencement of the exercise at the Aisha Isah Yuguda Under-5 clinic, Rifkatu Yakubu said that the outreach was open to more than 1,000 members of the community.

She stated that the aim of the outreach was to give medical assistance to the less-privileged in the community and added that some of the ailments to be attended to included malaria, typhoid, hypertension, diarrhoea, cholera, and diabetes, among others.

According to her, any other ailment that cannot be handled by the Corps’ Medical Volunteers would be referred to a more competent hospital within the state for treatment.

She further called on the members of the community to avail themselves of the opportunity to benefit from this outreach, saying, “As far as the programme is concerned, we have touched some nooks and crannies of Bauchi State.”

According to her, “Our team, which comprises medical doctors, pharmacists, nurses, and lab scientists, is here to comfort these people with their expertise.”

“My expectation is that the people of this community would benefit a lot from this medical outreach because we brought the drugs that will take care of those ailments,” she said.

Earlier, the Caretaker Chairman of Darazo Local Government Area, Sama’ila Sade, commended the NYSC for bringing the programme to the community.

The Chairman, who was represented by the Head of Administration in the LGA, Alh. Bala Jahun, said the local government had been supporting NYSC through the provision of accommodation and allowances for corps members posted to the area.

In their separate vote of thanks, some of the beneficiaries who spoke through Adamu Muhammad Abubakar expressed happiness and appreciated NYSC for the gesture.





He said that the outreach is coming at the right time considering the fact that people are going through hardship and cannot afford money for medical attention.

Hassana Musa, who brought her child, could not hide her happiness over the free medical attention offered, commending NYSC for the programme.

