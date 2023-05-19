Lagos State government, on Friday said it will be embarking on a 10-day inauguration ceremony to celebrate the achievements and the expectations of the promises of the second term of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the deputy governor, Dr. Kadir Obafemi Hamzat.

The State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, who is also the Chairman, Media and Publicity Committee of the Inauguration Committee, made this known at a press briefing, which took place at Alausa, Ikeja, disclosing that 970 roads, among several other projects, were completed by the Sanwo-Olu- led administration in its first term in office.

This was just as he noted that the achievements informed why the good people of Lagos came out in their numbers to cast their ballots for Sanwo-Olu on March 18.

According to Omotoso, who spoke at a briefing which had in attendance Hon. Seye Oladejo, spokesperson of Lagos State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC), among others, the 10- day event will kick- start on 21st May, 2023 with Youth Carnival and Robotic competition, saying that people Living with Disability will participate in the events.

He said the events would hold simultaneously in all the Lagos divisions, including Ikeja Division: JJT Park, Alausa, Badagry Division: Badagry Grammar School, Badagry, Ikorodu Division: Ikorodu Town Hall Premises, Lagos Island: Muri-Okunola Park, VI and Epe Division: The Recreation Centre, Epe.

Omotoso described the inauguration as important, saying it was “a celebration of A Greater Lagos Rising!.”

The commissioner listed Day three, four and five for the commissioning of projects across the state, stating that Day Six (27th May, 2023) activities would be centred in line with the Children’s Day, including Novelty Match in five divisions of Lagos.

“Scheduled for Day Seven (28th May, 2023) are Pre-inauguration rehearsal; Day Eight (29th May, 2023) Inauguration Day; Day Nine (2nd June, 2023) Post inauguration Jummat Thanksgiving service to hold simultaneously in all the five divisions’ Central Mosques; Day 10 (3rd June, 2023) Cultural display at Mobolaji Johnson Sport Arena, Onikan, Lagos (Time: 10.00am to 3pm), Inauguration Dinner at Eko Hotel scheduled to start at 7pm; Day 11 (4th June, 2023) Post inauguration church service to hold simultaneously across the five divisions in Lagos,” he said.

Speaking on some of the achievements of the Governor Sanwo-Olu led administration in his first term, Omotoso said the administration tackled effectively the COVID-19 pandemic; completed numerous abandoned/ongoing projects by the previous administration; adding that the administration also started and completed new projects.

According to him, the projects completed by the administration include 970 roads with breakdown showing 34 roads in Kosofe, Somolu, Victoria Island and Ikoyi with 15 bridges, saying that 34 roads were completed In Ojokoro alone.

The commissioner disclosed that the administration trained 18000 teachers under the EKOEXCEL programme and set up two new universities.





“Exactly 1,451 days ago, Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu and his partner, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, took the oath of office before thousands of people who were gathered at the Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos and millions more who watched on television and various media channels across the globe. That day marked the beginning of A Greater Lagos journey, which was embarked upon by the administration and anchored on the six pillars of development tagged the THEMES Agenda. It is also an important date in our democratic experience.

“Four years after, the promise of A Greater Lagos has been fulfilled in many areas of life through the delivery of several life-impacting projects, social investments in our people as well as economic development of our dear State.

“The social contract between Governor Sanwo-Olu and the people of Lagos was never taken for granted and, for that reason, the Governor and his team proactively tackled head-on all the challenges that confronted the State within the four-year period.

“Nobody could foresee the COVID-19 pandemic; it came like a thief in the night. Experts predicted that we would be picking bodies on our streets, This never happened because Mr Governor led a fierce battle against the pandemic.

“The administration, in line with its campaign promise, ensured that all abandoned/ongoing projects too numerous to mention here, were completed; started and completed new projects and worked on a sustainable and enduring future for the State through several bold and audacious policies and projects.

“We can safely state here, gentlemen of the press, that it is not by accident that the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration continued the Blue Line Rail project and completed it. It also started the Red Line Rail project that is nearing completion amid global economic challenges,” he stated.

Speaking further, Omotoso noted that the Sanwo-Olu-Hamzat administration changed the face of governance in Lagos State and Nigeria as a whole, saying that the Blue Line had been commissioned with passenger operation scheduled to commence any moment from now.

Besides, he said the Red Line which construction commenced on August 15, 2021 was almost completed now, with engineers putting finishing touches to the iconic project.

On ferry services, the commissioner disclosed that Lagos State government currently had 21 ferries on its waterways, which more Lagosians were embracing to commute from one part of the state to the other, while the Lagos Rice Mill Imota had since commenced operation, declaring that the Governor Sanwo-Olu “achievements are, no doubt, numerous and significant because they touch the people’s lives directly.”

