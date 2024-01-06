The Lagos State government has warned entertainment centres in the state, urging them to refrain from selling or distributing fake drinks.

Mr Idris Aregbe, the Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tourism, Arts, and Culture, conveyed this caution through a statement on his Instagram page #idrisconnectingnigeria#.

The advisory comes in light of growing concerns about the presence of fake drinks circulating in clubs and restaurants across the state.

Aregbe emphasised that the proliferation of such counterfeit beverages poses a significant risk to public health and safety. In response to this, his office is intensifying efforts to eradicate substandard products from the market.

Aregbe called on clubs, restaurants, and other public establishments selling drinks to exercise due diligence to ensure they do not inadvertently offer fake drinks to unsuspecting consumers.

He assured the public of a comprehensive initiative to eliminate fake drinks from the market, involving collaboration with the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and the Lagos State Safety Commission.

Entertainment venues found serving or selling counterfeit drinks will face immediate closure, accompanied by the suspension of their operating license, as per Aregbe’s warning.

Stringent measures are being implemented to prioritize the well-being of residents and visitors in Lagos. Aregbe also disclosed that the ministry is working with other relevant agencies to ensure full compliance with eradicating fake drinks.

Mr Lanre Mojola, the head of the Lagos State Safety Commission, praised the initiative as a commendable step toward ensuring public safety.

He encouraged beverage manufacturers to actively engage in public education, guiding consumers on identifying genuine products through proper labeling, packaging, and distribution channels.