The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has confirmed that youths in Borno drink 10-year-old human urine and lizard dung to get high.

NDLEA issued a warning on Thursday, expressing concern about the use of unconventional substances by youths in Borno State as a substitute for hard drugs.

According to Iliyasu Mani, the Commander of Narcotics in Borno State, individuals are resorting to consuming fermented human urine that has been preserved for over 10 days, along with other peculiar substances like lizard dung, camel urine, Lipton soaked in gin, Mentholated spirit mixed with soft drinks, as well as inhaling toilet fumes and gutter dirt in their pursuit of intoxication.

Mani highlighted the prevalent abuse of psychoactive substances among the youth, including Cannabis Sativa, skunk, codeine-laced cough syrup, Ice, Tramadol, Rohypnol, Diazepam, Pentazocine, rubber solution, glue, and various other substances. Despite the NDLEA’s efforts to combat drug abuse, especially among young teens and women, Mani acknowledged the growing challenge.

He said,“Let me state categorically here that these new psychoactive substances that are commonly abused today include Cannabis Sativa, skunk, Cough syrup with codeine; Ice, Tramadol, Rohypnol, Diazepam, Pentazocine, rubber solution, glue, gutter dirt, toilet fumes, lizard dung.

“Others include Lipton soaked in gin, camel urine, Mentholated spirit in soft drinks; 10-day-old human Urine, and so on.”

He emphasised the agency’s commitment to prevention strategies, such as establishing a remodelled counselling and rehabilitation centre within the Borno State Command premises.

Additionally, drop-in centers have been set up in tertiary institutions for drug abuse research. Under Mani’s leadership, the NDLEA has seized 4.5 tonnes of illicit substances, arrested 863 suspects, with 53 convictions and 736 individuals undergoing counseling.

Quoting a United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime household survey conducted in 2018 and reviewed in 2021 and 2022, Mani noted that substance abuse in Nigeria stands at 14.3%, three times higher than the global average of 5.6%.

The survey indicated regional variations, with the North-East at 13.6%, North-West at 12%, and North-Central at 10%.

