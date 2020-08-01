Lagos govt directs SS3, TEC3 students to resume Monday
• Considers promoting others with 1st, 2nd terms exam or continuous assessment
Lagos State government has directed that all SS3 and Technical Studies (TEC3) students in both day and boarding schools in the state should to resume on Monday, 3rd of August, 2020 in line with the directive of the Federal Government.
The State Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, gave the directive in Alausa, Ikeja, stating that it was to allow for revision classes and adequate preparation ahead of their forthcoming West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).
According to the commissioner, the directive became imperative due to the newly announced date by the West African Examination Council (WAEC) for the 2020 WASSCE scheduled to commence on August 17, 2020, saying only SS3 and Technical Study Three (TEC3) students were permitted to resume for the Day and Boarding Schools on the scheduled date.
“Only SS3 and Technical Study Three (TEC3) students are permitted to resume for the day and boarding schools on the 3rd of August for revision classes and examinations,” she said.
Adefisayo, while imploring all schools in the state to follow the required public health guidelines and protocols for re-opening of schools for this category of students, stressed that the government was considering the option of using the first and second term examination results or continuous assessment to promote students in other exit classes.
The commissioner disclosed that various meetings had been held with stakeholders in the education, health and safety sectors in a bid to ensure that adequate precautionary measures were put in place to ensure the safety of the students before resumption.
“The Office of Education Quality Assurance will be going round all the schools across the state to monitor the level of safety and protocol compliance expected to be put in place by both private and public schools,” the commissioner revealed.
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
Magu Attacks Salami Panel •Accuses Panel Of Using Looters Against Him
SUSPENDED acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has accused the presidential panel probing the activities of the anti-graft commission under his leadership of being hostile to him anytime he attempts to take up issue with those testifying against him…Read Full Story
Nigeria Records New 462 COVID-19 Cases, Total Now 43,151
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 462 new cases of COVID-19 in the country. The 462 new cases have brought the nation’s confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection to 43,151… Read Full Story
No Inch Of Yoruba Land Will Be Ceded To FG’s Creditors —Afenifere
THE pan-Yoruba sociopolitical group, Afenifere, on Friday declared that no inch of Yoruba land will be ceded to creditors of the Federal Government should there be reasons for its creditors to make such demands… Read Full Story
Naira Marley Has Delivered On His Promise Of N1m To Me —Actor, Jude Chukwuka
For actor, emcee and orator, Jude Ogomegbulem Chukwuka, he is a connector between the old and younger generations. Fame smiled on him recently as he became the talk of the town and everyone wanted to know more about his personality. In this chat with FEMI OGUNTAYO, the Delta-Igbo man, who is in his late… Read Full Story
Oshiomhole’s Jolly Ride In Raw Realism
IF you allow a lamb unfettered freedom to jump as he likes, he might end up breaking his tender legs. These were the words my grandfather used when he once remonstrated with a young, freedom-seeking me. It felt very picturesquely different and was piercing in a new way because I had just relocated from Ibadan… Read Full Story
SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!
Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.
SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE