Lagos govt directs SS3, TEC3 students to resume Monday

Lagos State government has directed that all SS3 and Technical Studies (TEC3) students in both day and boarding schools in the state should to resume on Monday, 3rd of August, 2020 in line with the directive of the Federal Government.

The State Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, gave the directive in Alausa, Ikeja, stating that it was to allow for revision classes and adequate preparation ahead of their forthcoming West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

According to the commissioner, the directive became imperative due to the newly announced date by the West African Examination Council (WAEC) for the 2020 WASSCE scheduled to commence on August 17, 2020, saying only SS3 and Technical Study Three (TEC3) students were permitted to resume for the Day and Boarding Schools on the scheduled date.

“Only SS3 and Technical Study Three (TEC3) students are permitted to resume for the day and boarding schools on the 3rd of August for revision classes and examinations,” she said.

Adefisayo, while imploring all schools in the state to follow the required public health guidelines and protocols for re-opening of schools for this category of students, stressed that the government was considering the option of using the first and second term examination results or continuous assessment to promote students in other exit classes.

The commissioner disclosed that various meetings had been held with stakeholders in the education, health and safety sectors in a bid to ensure that adequate precautionary measures were put in place to ensure the safety of the students before resumption.

“The Office of Education Quality Assurance will be going round all the schools across the state to monitor the level of safety and protocol compliance expected to be put in place by both private and public schools,” the commissioner revealed.