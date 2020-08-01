Eid-el-Kabir: ADP calls for national prayer by all religious faiths
• Says prayers are needed for peace and progress of Nigeria
As Muslims across the country celebrated this year’s Eid-el-Kabir festival, the Action Democratic Party (ADP) has called on all Nigerians, irrespective of their religious faith, to seek the face of God, for peace and progress of the country.
ADP made this call in its Sallah message, saying that, the occasion is not just “a mood of celebration alone, but a time to pray to Almighty Allah, to help the country end every problems, that is militating against the peaceful coexistence of the nation.”
According to the party, “Eid- el-Kabir is a feast of ‘the Sacrifice,’ referring to the willingness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice Ishmael on Mount Moriah, according to Islamic tradition.”
ADP reiterated also that Islam is a religion of peace, which was founded on peace, love and care for everyone, urging all citizens to continue with acts that will further unite and not those capable of dividing them, declaring: “This is what we can offer to please Allah.”
The party, however, charged the citizens, both Muslims and others not to forget to use the occasion to pray to God, to help end the pandemic, which had slowed down many of the world activities, even as it further charged them to continue to adhere to all the guidelines issued by the government, in containing the COVID-19 pandemic.
