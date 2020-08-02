Lagos gov, police save 45-yr-old man from jumping into lagoon

More insights have emerged on how the Lagos State Police Command and the state governor, Babajide Sanwo – Olu saved a 45 year- old man from jumping into the Lagos lagoon through the Third Mainland Bridge.

The rescue of the 45 years old man was the eighth suicide attempt that the police in Lagos State had prevented in the last two months.

The man, Adeyinka Abiodun blamed the resolve to end his life on the inability to repay a loan and interest, which he obtained from a microfinance bank to expand his wine business.

The image maker in charge of the state police command, Bala Elkana in a statement on Sunday said ” on 31/07/2020 at about 1350 hours, police operatives deployed to third mainland bridge intercepted one Adeyinka Abiodun ‘m’ 45 years old of Abaranje road, Ikotun, attempting to jump into the lagoon. ”

“He was rescued and taken to Bariga Police Station for questioning and debriefing. He stated that, in March, 2020 he procured a loan of #390,000 with a monthly repayment plan for six months and accrued interest of #142,287:25 from a microfinance bank in Lagos Island. “Elkana added.

He also stated that ” The loan was collected with the intent to upgrade his wine retail business, but the business failed and the money lost.”

According to the police ” He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Physics and a masters degree in business administration. He is married with two children.”

” He is currently attending medical and counselling sessions. The microfinance bank was contacted and they confirmed the loan.”

According to the police ” The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu moved with compassion, came to the rescue by repaying the loan. ”

Worried by the rate in which people are killing themselves, the Commissioner of Police Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu psc enjoined Lagosians to always explore other means of addressing life challenges than resorting to taking their own life, as suicide is never an option

This is the 8th suicide attempt successfully foiled by the Police in Lagos, in the last two months. He calls on well-meaning individuals to always reach out to the needy and less privileged persons around them.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE