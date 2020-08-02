NIWA to deregister operators over incessant Lagos boat mishap

Certainly disturbed and worried by the incessant but avoidable boat accidents on the Lagos waterways, the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), has warned that it would henceforth deregister and withdraw the operational license of any indicted operator involved in any boat mishap due to flouting of operational rules and guidance.
In a statement signed on Sunday by the Lagos Area Manager of NIWA, Engineer Sarat Braimah, the agency explained that it will also prosecute and ensure the withdrawal of the certificate of any boat captain including other stringent measures to force back sanity in the operation of water transportation services in the state.
Engineer Braimah stated that the regulatory agency can no longer fold its hands and watch some deviant operators and their employees run the business aground.
“We have tried to provide needed enabling environment for the operators, including training programmes to expose stakeholders to operational standards, yet some have chosen the part of desperation and dangerous behaviour, leading to loss of lives and property” explained the NIWA Lagos Area Manager.
Engineer Sarat Braimah further stated that the authority’s patience with the unrepentant operators has been overstretched, and hinted of a new agenda of enforcement devoid of plea and forgiveness.
ALSO READ: I will continue with Oshiomhole legacy, says Ize-Iyamu
She also disclosed that pre-boarding formalities targeted at passengers awareness will now form part of the enforcement regime to help stabilize and encourage first-timers and those afraid of water transportation to adhere to safety measures, particularly during turbulence on the waterways.
“Time has also come for passengers to take responsibility, listen and obey boat crew when emergencies or turbulence occurs.
Sadly, some passengers go into a frenzy and panic mood, triggering off the fearful alarm and causing bedlam, leading to avoidable deaths.
“The new normal on water transportation will henceforth see to detailed take-off protocols, pre-boarding checks and physical inspection of use of life jackets and safety talks to adequately prepare the minds of passengers in case of emergency situations,” Engineer Braimah added.
She also informed that unscheduled and random checks of boats to ascertain their seaworthiness will incorporate the enforcement strategy.
“The new dawn will be implemented to the letter with passengers addressed in English, Pidgin English, and the three major dialects, Igbo, Yoruba and Hausa before take-off, all targeted to ensuring that passengers take responsibility and cooperate with boat crew to ensure a successful and incident-free voyage
“We are going to step up our awareness program for stakeholders in this month of August and beyond. We are determined to arrest this situation, and hereby enjoin all hands to be on the deck,” the NIWA Area Manager stated.
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
Buhari Disowns Mamman Daura On Zoning Presidency
President Muhammadu Buhari has distanced himself from the remarks attributed to his nephew, Mamman Daura, in which he opposed the application of rotational presidency in the… Read Full Story
$500m China Loan: Controversial Clause Signed During Jonathan’s Administration ― Amaechi
The Minister of Transportation, Hon Rotimi Amaechi has disclosed that Nigeria has already paid back $96 million out of the $500 million loans the country borrowed from China for the construction… Read Full Story
Can Buhari Separate Two Chickens In A Fight?
HASSAN Ayariga, founder of the All Parties Congress (APC) of Ghana, in a recent viral video, publicly reminded Nigerians that their country had become a butt of jokes in international discourses. Right before our very eyes, Ayariga rudely poked his hands into our eyeballs. Nigerians are, however, taking the insult in… Read Full Story
How I Lost Four Children, Wife To Flood Disaster —Businessman
Mr Ebubedike Igboamara, a businessman lost four of his six children and one of his two wives in the flood that ravaged Ungwan Gwari community in Niger State penultimate Saturday. He and his other wife, Dr Peace Igboamara share their grief in this interview by… Read Full Story
Why Sanwo-Olu Ordered Reopening Of Worship Centres August 7
Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday ordered reopening of worship centres, including mosques and churches in the state with effect from August 7, saying positive cases of COVID-19 pandemic… Read Full Story
How To Use Facebook Messenger Rooms
Facebook Messenger Rooms, Facebook’s video and audio conferencing feature is already being touted by many to replace the current leader in video conferencing, zoom. Is Facebook Messenger Rooms really viable… Read Full Story
Facebook Messenger Rooms: A Viable Alternative To Zoom?
After the launch of Facebook’s new video conferencing feature, Messenger Rooms, there have been talks of Facebook replacing zoom for small group… Read Full Story
Next President Must Come From The South —Ndume
The senator representing Borno South and chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Ali Ndume, speaks about the 2023 presidential ticket of the governing All Progressives Congress and members of his party who may wish to vie for the country’s topmost job, the Mai Mala Buni-led caretaker committee of the party in… Read Full Story
Daura, Please Don’t Teach Me Nonsense!
MAY Allah bless the deposed Emir of Gwandu, AlhajiMustapha Jokolo who was the ADC to General Muhammadu Buhari in his first coming as Nigeria’s military… Read Full Story
The Prophet, The Promise And A Country In Disarray
Napoleon Bonaparte, the French General, must have been deliberately cheeky when he counselled that the best way to keep one’s word is not to give it. Some organisations heed the advice and operate without a definite promise to their customers. But most forward-looking business outfits are quick to kick the… Read Full Story
Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!, Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.
SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE