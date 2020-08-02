Jericho hospital section shut as health workers test positive for COVID-19

A section of the Jericho Specialist Hospital, Ibadan has been shut after COVID-19 test results of some health workers who were treating a case in the hospital came back positive.
Following the return of positive results, the affected doctors and nurses have been sent on isolation.
Speaking with Tribune Online, the Oyo State COVID-19 Incident Manager, Dr Taiwo Ladipo, said the affected section was shut to prevent a spread to other sections of the hospital.
Asked about the probability of a spread to the sections of the hospital, Ladipo said other patients were not in contact with the affected positive cases.
He added that the affected section would be disinfected.
“We had a case we are treating in a section of the hospital and the case came back positive. Some of those who were treating the patient and had contact with the patient tested positive.
“All of them have been kept in isolation and that is why that section of the hospital is shut down. Other patients are not in contact so the situation is under control.
“A section of the hospital that was affected by the spread of the virus is the one closed.
Also speaking on the development, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Mr Adebisi Popoola said the affected section was billed to be disinfected.
“From my record, some of the health workers were infected with COVID-19. We have sent people to decontaminate the place and early tomorrow morning, it will be carried out,” Popoola said.
