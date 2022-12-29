Lagos Fire Service puts out Ajimula Market fire at Kara

A fire emergency call to the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service at 11:53 hours, Thursday, to Ajimula International Market, by Kara Bridge, Isheri Olofin, Ogun has been put out.

The combating of the fire which commenced at 12:05 hours following the arrival of the first fire crew from Alausa before their Ikeja counterpart teamed up because of the magnitude of the fire, was eventually subdued a few hours later.

The market which consists of makeshift structures over an acre of land has the fire involved consumables and non-consumables such as packages that include polythene bags, plastics, nylons and others like motorcycles.

The fire was however curtailed from spreading to adjoining structures with no injury or fatality recorded.

Conversely, the outrage of fire and related emergencies kept rising in spite of every preventive and proactive measure being devised by the Agency as 22 emergencies were recorded Wednesday, December 28 after 24 of same on Christmas Day.