Banditry: ‘Attack, kill them’, Bauchi Governor charges villagers 

In what can be described as a reprisal attack, armed bandits have so far killed 20 people and wounded several others in villages surrounding the Duguri District of Alkaleri LGA in Bauchi.

Recall that recently Bauchi state Police Command in collaboration with local vigilantes stormed the forest in the area killing 12 suspected bandits including one of the kingpins that had terrorized the area.

Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir who visited the area on Thursday described the situation as “an unfortunate and unacceptable trend” that must be stopped at all costs.

Speaking at the Palace of the District Head of Yelwan Duguri, Alh Adamu Mohammed Duguri the Governor lamented that the activities of bandits in the area are getting out of hand as the people can no longer engage in farming which is their mainstay.

Bala Mohammed charged the residents of the area to enhance forth “rise up, take up arms and defend yourselves. You are known to be men, you should not allow these bad elements subdue you, defend your land and liberate yourselves.”

He also charged the people to search themselves and bring out the bad eggs amongst them who are serving as informants to the bandits stressing that without inside information, the bandits cannot operate.

The Governor assured that his administration will continue to work assiduously in collaboration with the security agencies operating in the state to protect the lives and properties of innocent citizens.

At Kafin Duguri, the Governor commended the people for standing to defend themselves from the attacks of the bandits by wading them when they attempted to invade the village.

The Governor told them to take up arms against the bandits and kill them if they try to attack saying, “I know you people to be warriors including your women, rise up, defend your people and the neighbourhood from the activities of the bandits.





According to him, “that is the way it should be, we should defend ourselves from any form of banditry and criminal activities. What you did was the right thing and you should continue to do that even to your neighbours”.

He, however, expressed optimism that very shortly banditry will come to an end in the area, adding that “my administration will support you with logistics, equip you and arm you to be able to fight and repel the attackers.”

“From now on, anyone who comes to attack you to kill you, defend yourselves, attack and kill him, they can’t stop us from living in peace. All these communities have been existing over 500 years, we will not allow these Zamfarawa (bandits) to chase us away from our ancestral land,” he said.

He then assured that very soon a security outpost will be stationed in the area to collaborate with the locals to beef up security in the area just as he promised adequately compensate the families that lost their loved ones to the attack of the bandits.

The Governor also commended the District Head for trying his best to keep the people together in spite of the activities of the bandits urging him not to relent as the government will always support his efforts.

In his remarks, the District Head of Yelwa Duguri, Alh Adamu Mohammed Duguri lamented that the bandits had in recent times attacked communities in the area killing people, destroying their houses and rustling their cattle.