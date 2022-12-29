‘Na every week this guy dey renew hin craze,’ reactions trail Portable coffin stage entrance

By Adam Mosadioluwa

Reactions have continued to trail a dramatic video of controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola popularly known as Portable, arriving on the stage for his performance at the Afrika Shrine in a coffin.

The “Zazu” hitmaker became a trending topic online after a video of him appearing on stage in a coffin carried by undertakers at his portable live concert at African shrine in Lagos.

The controversial video has, however, generated reactions from social media users who took to Twitter to condemn the action of the ‘Idamu Adugbo’ as he fondly calls himself.

Reacting to the video on Twitter, a user @TheMahleek wondered why the Zazu crooner is always in the news every week for the wrong reasons.

He wrote, “Why Portable go enter the concert with casket, na every week this guy dey renew him craze😭😭”

“Arriving at a concert isn’t a thing of pride. We all know what it means to be in a casket. It is something to worry about, let’s not get carried away. As much as I like Portable, arriving a stage In casket is very !nsens!tive.” @perspective_ng tweeted.


Another user, @Wickytherealboss wrote, “Portable thinks his undertaker 💀😭 Someone said portable is a menace to the society 😭😭😂”
@Zainabhuu tweeted, “Omo but this is too much Nah. Even dead people don’t have a choice that’s why they are put in the coffin. This one come dey catch cruise with coffin 😩😩😿nawa o.

“Portable trended from December 2021 to December 2022… No ask me if he trend for Good or Bad” @Pappywave tweeted.

@jide_macaulay “Guy is very smart. He knows how to get cheap PR by riding on controversy more than music.

This is, however, not the first time Portable will be making headlines, the singer earlier this year received backlashes after a video of him getting a tattoo of a coffin on his face in Cyprus made it to the internet.

