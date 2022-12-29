‘Na every week this guy dey renew hin craze,’ reactions trail Portable coffin stage entrance

Reactions have continued to trail a dramatic video of controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola popularly known as Portable, arriving on the stage for his performance at the Afrika Shrine in a coffin.

The “Zazu” hitmaker became a trending topic online after a video of him appearing on stage in a coffin carried by undertakers at his portable live concert at African shrine in Lagos.

Watch video here:

The controversial video has, however, generated reactions from social media users who took to Twitter to condemn the action of the ‘Idamu Adugbo’ as he fondly calls himself.

Reacting to the video on Twitter, a user @TheMahleek wondered why the Zazu crooner is always in the news every week for the wrong reasons.

Why Portable go enter concert with casket, na every week this guy dey renew him craze😭😭 — 𝐌𝐀𝐋𝐈𝐊 🌴 (@TheMahleek) December 29, 2022

He wrote, “Why Portable go enter the concert with casket, na every week this guy dey renew him craze😭😭”

“Arriving at a concert isn’t a thing of pride. We all know what it means to be in a casket. It is something to worry about, let’s not get carried away. As much as I like Portable, arriving a stage In casket is very !nsens!tive.” @perspective_ng tweeted.

Arriving a concert isn’t a thing of pride. We all know what it means to be in a casket. It is something to worry about, lets not get carried away. As much as i like Portable, arriving a stage In casket is very !nsens!tive — Point of view (@perspective_ng) December 29, 2022





Another user, @Wickytherealboss wrote, “Portable thinks his undertaker 💀😭 Someone said portable is a menace to the society 😭😭😂”

@Zainabhuu tweeted, “Omo but this is too much Nah. Even dead people don’t have a choice that’s why they are put in the coffin. This one come dey catch cruise with coffin 😩😩😿nawa o.

Omo buh this is too much nah

Even dead people don’t have choice that’s why they are put in the coffin

This one come dey catch cruise with coffin 😩😩😿nawa o — ZeeymerhsEmporium 🧸🍫 (@zainabhuu) December 29, 2022

“Portable trended from December 2021 to December 2022… No ask me if he trend for Good or Bad” @Pappywave tweeted.