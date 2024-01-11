A tragic incident unfolded in Ikorodu, Lagos State, where an unidentified female bank employee took her own life inside the staff toilet due to economic hardships.

The deceased, 32-year-old Amarachi Ugochukwu, is said to have ingested a poisonous substance while in the bank’s restroom, leaving a note behind.

In the note, she expressed despair over her financial struggles, citing low figures and a pervasive sense of nothing working in her life. Additionally, she conveyed a bleak outlook for the future, attributing it to the increasing economic challenges.

Others at work started to look for her because her phone was ringing on her desk, and she wasn’t there to answer.

A police source confirmed that they later found Ugochukwu dead in the bathroom, along with a bottle of insecticide and her suicide note.

She wrote: “Nothing is working in my life. My figures are low. My brain is clogged up. The economy is getting harder. My decisions are wrong. My mind is messed up. The future doesn’t seem bright at all. I see extreme hardship. I can’t bear the pain anymore.”

