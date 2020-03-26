THE Lagos Education District 1, on Tuesday at the Government Senior College, Agege organized a one-day training for teachers and students of the district on how to prevent themselves from being infected with the deadly Coronavirus which has killed over six thousand people globally.

The Permanent Secretary/ Tutor-General, Education District 1, Agege, Mrs. Margaret Solarin, while delivering her speech at the event said that the public awareness among relevant education stakeholders is aimed at curbing the spread of the deadly Coronavirus.

“Teachers and students cannot do without having direct contact with their colleagues on a daily basis, hencethe need to create awareness and sensitize the teachers and students on how to take precautionary measures from being infected.

“The district is taking one step forward to also train the teachers and students on how to make hand sanitizers that will help in the fight against the deadly virus,” she said.

She added that the sensitization programme was to educate teachers and students to be more conscious in what they do and also take precautionary measures “because this has become necessary due to the high rate of susceptibility of our students to the virus.”

FG Orders Civil Servants On Levels 1 To 12 To Work From Home, Officers Who Travelled Recently To Self-Isolate

As part of measures to curtail the coronavirus pandemic, the Federal Government on Monday night directed all its non-essential civil servants from grade level 12 and below to stay and work from home from Tuesday. This was contained in a circular issued by the Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs, Folasade… Read full story

Atiku Abubakar’s Son Tests Positive For Coronavirus

One of the sons of former vice president Atiku Abubakar has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Atiku who revealed this via his verified Twitter account on Sunday night his son has been transferred to the Gwagwalada Specialist Teaching Hospital in Abuja for the treatment… Read full story

FACT CHECK: Does Gargling Salt Water, Vinegar Or Warm Water Kill Coronavirus?

CLAIM: Coronavirus before it reaches the lungs, it remains in the throat for four days and at this time, the person begins to cough and have throat pains. If he drinks water a lot and gargling with warm water & salt or vinegar eliminates the virus. Spread this information because you can save someone with this information… Read full story

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE