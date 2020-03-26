TWO graduating students of the Medical Laboratory Science Department of the College of Medicine, University of Lagos, were each rewarded with N100,000 each for outstanding performance Wednesday last week.

The award was sponsored by EL-LAB Limited, an indigenous medical laboratory based in Lagos.

The two awardees, Mr David Eragbai Ilevbare and Victoria Oluwaseyi Idowu, were presented with the award at this year’s induction ceremony held at the Old Great Hall, UNILAG College of Medicine, Idi-Araba, Lagos.

Mr Ilevbare emerged as the overall best graduating student while Ms Idowu was the best graduating student in Histopathology and Immunochemistry.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

In a brief speech before the final presentation ceremony, the laboratory director of EL-LAB Limited, Mr Elochukwu Adibo, congratulated the students on their formal induction as recognized and licensed medical lab scientists.

He advised the graduands not to relax in their quest for more knowledge as this is just the first major step in a very exciting professional life that lies ahead each of them.

Mr Adibo also explained that although the initial sponsorship was for the best graduating student in Histopathology and Immunochemistry, a special unit after his heart, he had to appeal to his board to extend the sponsorship to the overall best graduating student as well.

He promised that his organisation would continue to sponsor the two awards consistently and ensure that the prize money each year is commensurate with the quality needs within the Nigerian economy.

Earlier, the secretary of College of Medicine, Mr O. A. Obafemi-Moses, in his welcome address expressed strong appreciation to the university, the college, the department as well as the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria for ensuring that the induction was very successful and hitch-free.

In his opening remarks, the provost of the college, Professor F. E. A Lesi, called on all graduating students to act with accountability and good judgement in all their professional activities to reflect the great institution they represent.

The vice chancellor of the University of Lagos, Professor Toyin Ogundipe, who was represented by his deputy, Professor Bamidele, commended the graduating students and their lecturers for their tenacity despite the current challenges Nigerians are facing in the academic environment.

In his induction lecture titled, “The Role of Medical Laboratory Science in Health Care Delivery System in Nigeria: Bridging the Gap’ Professor Isaiah Nnanna Ibeh traced the relevance of medical lab science from ancient Egypt till date and analysed clearly that evidence-based medical treatment as exemplified by medical laboratory science is a sine-qua-non for quality healthcare services in any sane society.

He strongly stressed that until the present bickering among different units of medical practice jostling for superiority ends, effective health care delivery might continue to elude Nigeria.

The registrar/CEO of the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN), Dr Tosan Erhabor, called on the inductees to guard their licences jealously and act with professional ethics in all their undertakings.