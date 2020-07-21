Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has, on Tuesday, announced the discharge of 29 COVID-19 patients; comprising seven females and 22 males, including five foreign nationals from the state’s isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

The governor said this while giving an update on the pandemic, disclosing that the patients were discharged after they had been certified to have fully recovered from the virus.

According to him, the discharged patients were six from Gbagada, one from Agidingbi, seven from Eti-Osa (LandMark) nine from Onikan and 6 from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital isolation centres.

Sanwo-Olu charged Lagosians to take responsibility against the virus by wearing facemasks, observing physical distancing and practising hand hygiene as well as the use of multivitamin to support their immune system while ensuring that they were not caught off guard as putting a stop of community spread of COVID-19 begins with each and every one.

“Good people of Lagos,

