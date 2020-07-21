Lagos discharges 29 more COVID-19 patients

• Five foreign nationals among

Coronavirus
By Bola Badmus - Lagos
Lagos discharges 29 patients, Lagos, COVID-19, Lagos discharges 50 patients

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has, on Tuesday, announced the discharge of 29 COVID-19 patients; comprising seven females and 22 males, including five foreign nationals from the state’s isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

The governor said this while giving an update on the pandemic, disclosing that the patients were discharged after they had been certified to have fully recovered from the virus.

According to him, the discharged patients were six from Gbagada, one from Agidingbi, seven from Eti-Osa (LandMark) nine from Onikan and 6 from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital isolation centres.

Sanwo-Olu charged Lagosians to take responsibility against the virus by wearing facemasks, observing physical distancing and practising hand hygiene as well as the use of multivitamin to support their immune system while ensuring that they were not caught off guard as putting a stop of community spread of COVID-19 begins with each and every one.

“Good people of Lagos,

“Today, 29 #COVID19Lagos patients; 7 females and 22 males including 5 foreign nationals were discharged from our Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

“The patients; 6 from Gbagada, 1 from Agidingbi, 7 from Eti-Osa (LandMark) 9 from Onikan and 6 from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital Isolation Centres were discharged after full recovery.

“DON’T BE CAUGHT OFF GUARD!

“#TakeResponsibility against #COVID19 by wearing #facemasks, observing #PhysicalDistancing, practising #handhygiene & use of multivitamin to support your immune system.

“Stopping community spread of #COVID19 begins with you!

“Let’s #Staysafe!,” the governor stated.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

THE ongoing investigative hearing into the allegations bordering on misappropriation of N81.5 billion by the management of Niger Delta  Development Commission (NDDC) was temporarily halted on Monday after the acting managing director of the commission, Professor Daniel Pondei fainted and was… Read Full Story
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 562 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, with national toll now put at 37,225… Read Full Story

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.

SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE

You might also like
Top News

Nigeria records 576 new coronavirus cases, total rises to 37,801

Coronavirus

Ekiti begins COVID-19 regulation enforcement, to punish violators

Coronavirus

UK secures early access to 90 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines

Top News

COVID-19: Nigeria records 562 new cases, total now 37,225

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More