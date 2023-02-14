Subair Mohammed

Lagos State deputy governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, has urged the voting population to vote for a candidate that knows development, finance, and good governance.

He identified this candidate as the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who would replicate the positive transformations in Lagos state across the country.

The deputy governor also asked the populace to sustain the All Progressives Congress (APC) in power to continue to enjoy massive dividends of democracy.

Dr. Hamzat called at the annual Agege Day celebration, and the launch of the N500 million Agege Education Endowment Fund held at the Agege Stadium on Tuesday in Agege, Lagos.

He advised residents in the historic town to continue to sustain the peaceful cohabitation of various ethnic groups living in Agege.

He said, “Today presents us an opportunity to celebrate the values of community development and reflect on how we can continue to live peacefully among ourselves.

I can tell that Agege is one million times better than it was during the pre-1999 era, not just in roads but in all community development projects we have seen.

We have many Primary Health Centres working; we have seen many public schools well equipped and doing very well and many state and local government initiatives.

All these are possible because we can live peacefully in Agege. Without peace, apparently, there is nothing we can do. So at this year’s celebration, celebrating our unity and progress is apt for the great peace Agege has achieved in the atmosphere of oneness, peace to have been sustained over the years.

The N500 million Agege Endowment Education Fund being launched Today is a laudable idea and a clear understanding of the role of education as an enabler and the most potent tool for the youths that we have in the enormous population in Agege.





I, therefore, enjoined all of us to contribute significantly to this fund. It is for the future of our youth. Let me use this opportunity to assure the people of Agege that in line with our inclusive administration policy, Agege will continue to receive a fair share of dividend of democracy in the area of infrastructure development, healthcare services, improvement in educational facilities, and other interventions that will enhance the living condition of the people.

My message is to continue sustaining the peaceful cohabitation of various ethnic groups living in Agege. And importantly, let me enjoin you to come out massively to vote for All Progressives Congress (APC).

I urge you to vote on February 25 for our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his vice-presidential candidate, Senator Kashim Shetimma and all other candidates of the party from the senate, House of Representatives and House of Assembly.

We knew what Agege was in 1999 and we know what it is now. Can we replicate that across Nigeria? Let us replicate that across our country so that people who stay in different parts of Nigeria can live well and the burden on Lagos will be reduced.

So let us cast our vote for a man who knows development and understands finance and governance.

We have seen progress and all sort of development in Agege. So let us sustain it by voting for our governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and myself as the deputy governor and Lagos House of Assembly candidates on March 11 polls.

We cannot experiment with our state. Lagos is too important. We are the fifth largest economy in Africa. If it were to be a country, it will be the largest after Algeria, South Africa and Cairo. So the reality is Lagos is too important to experiment with. So I urge you to go out there to vote for our party to sustain what we started doing.”

In his address, Speaker of the Lagos state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. (Dr) Mudashiru Obasa said the Agege Educational Endowment Fund aims to give the youths renewed hope and a brighter future in their educational pursuit.

Despite the general challenges confronting various sectors of the country, which Agege has had its fair share of, Obasa stated that Agege Constituency is a major beneficiary of the dividends of democracy in Lagos, with infrastructure dotting the length and breadth of the entire town.

He added, “We must constantly encourage our youth to shun crime and violence by being law-abiding community members.

No doubt, Today’s event would forever serve as a reference point and remain indelible in our minds as we imprint our footprints in the sands of time.

To this end, the launch of the N500 million Agege Educational Endowment Fund shows renewed hope and future to our youth in their educational pursuits. This gives us the confidence of brighter days ahead for our children in this great town.

We are determined to entrench an enduring crime-free and educational legacy that would bring uncommon progress to us in all areas of our socio-economic development.

I am therefore standing before you to reaffirm that I would continue to make Agege my first. I will give all it takes to coast home every developmental opportunity for our advancement.

As the Speaker of the foremost House of Assembly in Nigeria, I assure you that I shall continue taking Agege to enviable heights.

I trust our people in Agege. We are passionate. We are Progressives. We speak with one voice. We love the APC and will always stand by the party, now and always.

This is why we are resolute in ensuring massive victory for every party candidate, starting from our leader and presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos West Senatorial candidate, Dr Idiat Oluranti Adebule, House of Representatives Candidate, Hon. Wale Ahmed, House of Assembly Agege 2 candidate, Abdulkareem Jubril, to my humble self in the March 11 election.

We know where we are going. We are one people with the same political destiny. Let’s all continue to work together for the same purposes. Let us continue to march on in unity and remain steadfast.

Let’s continue to shun crime and anti-social behaviour. Let’s continue to work for progress, and by the grace of Almighty Allah, we shall succeed.”