Ishola Michael

The Senator representing Gombe North, Muhammad Danjuma Goje, and the state chairman of the party, Nitte Amangal, on Monday boycotted the party’s presidential campaign.

The presidential campaign of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was held at the Pantami Stadium in Gombe, which is part of his Constituency and a few meters away from his residence.

The APC campaign team led by the party’s Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was in Gombe on Monday ahead of the 2023 general elections.

However, Danjuma Goje, a former Governor of the state under whose administration the incumbent Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, served as Commissioner of Finance for eight years, was absent at the venue of the APC campaign and there was nobody who stood in as his representative.

The development may not be unconnected with the crisis between the state Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya’s Danjuma Goje, which has culminated in constant verbal attacks on him and his supporters.

On his side, Nitte Amagal, the state APC chairman who led the party to victory during the 2019 general elections, was not also present at Pantami township stadium venue for the APC campaign rally.

According to some supporters, it is unlike Danjuma Goje, a top shot of the APC, to miss his party’s campaign.

It was, however, believed that his boycott could be to protest the recent attack and suspension of one of his top lieutenants Abubakar Adamu (Ogas), by the APC in Gombe State.

The state chapter of the APC had recently tagged Danjuma Goje’s supporters and followers as members working against the party. It, therefore, suspended over 105 members in the state’s Yamaltu/Deba and Akko Local Government Areas (LGA).

Sharu Musa, an APC member from Akko Local Government, said, "We believe Danjuma Goje is with us (APC), but he's not coming here shows that there are some issues to be addressed and I think leaders of our party should quickly do about it before it gets out of hand."





Another supporter, Malam Sani, revealed that the internal crisis in APC during the electioneering year is evidence that the party has lost it all.

He said, “But I assure you that nothing happens to Goje will win his senatorial seat, no doubt about that, but all other candidates, including the state governor, have lost this election.”

All efforts to get reactions from Sen Danjuma Goje failed as his phone number was not going through at the time of filing this report.