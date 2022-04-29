Lagos council boss organises daily iftar for fasting Muslims

The chairman of Itire-Ikate Local Council Development Area of Lagos State, Dr Ahmed Apatira, said his iftar programme through which he has been providing fasting Muslims in his district with meals and fruits to break their fast was in adherence to the teaching of Prophet Muhammad.

Apatira said the provision of the meal and soul-lifting sermons by seasoned Islamic clerics was central to his administration as they were intended to make Ramadan fast memorable, spiritually rewarding and stress-free for the faithful, especially the underprivileged.

Through the iftar (meal) programme, thousands of fasting Muslims have been fed daily while the numbers of beneficiaries are expected to increase by the end of the Ramadan fast.

Commenting on the initiative, Apatira said: “Ramadan is the fourth of the five pillars of Islam. And as Allah says in the Glorious Qur’an, He alone has the reward for fasting, but as Muslims, it is incumbent on us to take advantage of the month to engage in acts that earn us the pleasure of Allah.

“So, the desire to earn the pleasure and blessings of Allah during this holy month is our motivation.

“Apart from being one of the religious acts that is enjoined on Muslims, provision of meal during the period of fasting is core to my administration.





“Initially, the iftar project started with provision of meal for about 250 people but the number keeps increasing as the years go by.

“And we are happy about the turnout, about being partakers in the highly rewarding religious act. So, I pray Almighty Allah accept it from us as an act of worship.”

Speaking on the importance of Ramadan fast, he said behind the religious act is a story of perseverance, sacrifice and moral and spiritual cleansing.

