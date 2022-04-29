Cleric advises women against seeking ‘wrong rights’

MUSLIM women have been cautioned against seeking the so-called western world ‘women rights’ to avoid losing the natural, spiritual and fundamental rights and privileges that Almighty Allah has bestowed on them.

The Chief Imam of the Movement for Islamic Culture and Awareness (MICA), Lugbe Abuja, Sheikh Yahya Ibrahim Girinya, gave the admonition in Mararaba, a suburb of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, at the third annual Ramadan lecture of the Forum for Islamic Guidance (FIG).

Speaking on the theme of the lecture, ‘Human Rights and Gender in Islam: Muslimah in Focus’, Sheikh Girinya said Allah had given women adequate rights like naming a surah (chapter) after them in the Qur’an; protecting them against forced marriage and giving them liberty to choose their husbands when they have come of age.

“Let me warn you (Muslim women) not to be looking for rights from the western world as what Allah has given you is enough and cannot be compared to any other rights that may be given to women anywhere,” Girinya said.

He added that women were much disrespected by the so-called western world but the coming of Prophet Muhammad changed the course of women’s rights.

He called for women empowerment so that they could be free of want and be able to cater for the household when the husband is no more.





He said women also have rights to inheritance in Islam, unlike previously when women were considered to be part of the property to be inherited.

He also cautioned men to uphold the rights of women as they are Allah-given rights which must be upheld and which attract divine sanctions if violated.

Earlier, the amir of the forum, Dr Busari Isa Az-Zubair, said Islam guarantees the rights of men and women alike. He said Islamic provisions on the rights of women in relation to the men were often misconstrued.

He attributed the misconception to lack of proper Islamic knowledge and awareness on the part of women.

