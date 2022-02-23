Lagos CJ grants amnesty to 33 inmates

Lagos State Chief Judge, Justice Kazeem Alogba, has granted 33 inmates from three out of five Custodial Centres of the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCS) in the State amnesty.

Eight of the inmates were released from Ikoyi custodial centre, 25 from Maximum and Medium Custodial centres respectively.

The inmates were pardoned at an open court session presided over by the Chief Judge at the premises of Justice Samuel Ilori Court House, Ogba.

Justice Alogba noted that the exercise was in line with the efforts by the Federal Government to decongest the prisons as stipulated in Section 6 of the1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended, Chapter 40 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2005.

He said it was also under powers conferred on him to grant the inmates pardon under Section 1(1) of the Criminal Justice Release from Custody Special Provision Act.

Justice Alogba lamented that the prevalence of crimes in society have been so horrendous for anybody to consider releasing anybody who has not been processed under the law.

He explained that the criteria used to determine those released were not based on sentiments but “were meticulously followed and scrutinized by the Justice Adenike Coker led decongestion committee.

Other Members of the committee includes; Justices Omobola Okikiolu-Ighile, Yetunde Adesanya, Hakeem Oshodi, Busola Okunuga, Josephine Oyefeso among others.

Releasing the inmates, Justice Alogba urged them to go and sin no more and be of good behaviour, adding that harder punishment would be meted out on any of the inmates caught committing a crime again.

He admonished them to retrace their steps and ensure they are not involved e in the Crimes again.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Ambitious appointed public officials Ambitious appointed public officials

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Ambitious appointed public officials Ambitious appointed public officials