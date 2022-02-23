NDLEA destroys Indian hemp farms worth N900m, arrests 13 in Ondo

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA) in Ondo State Command, destroyed 255 hectares of Cannabis sativa plantation also known as Indian hemp, worth over N900 million.

No fewer than 13 suspects were apprehended while about 250 kilograms of Cannabis seeds as well as 63.85kg cannabis weeds were recovered during the operations which spread over across five local government areas of the state,

Also, about 20 kilograms of dried cannabis, two irrigation water pump equipment, and over 1,500 meters of hose were also recovered during the operation.

Operatives of the NDLEA stormed the farms in various parts of the state, destroying 50 hectares of Indian hemp plantations in Ogbese, Akure North Local Government Area of the State, 19 hectares in Ipele, and 58 hectares in Okeluse, both in the Ose Council Area, were destroyed.

Also, 30 hectares of the plantations were also destroyed at Ala in the Akure axis of the state, and another five farms along Ogbese river bank and Omolowo/Powerline forest in the state while the operatives discovered a large number of cannabis nursery beds and seeds.

The operation was led by the agency’s Deputy Director Strike Force, Nnadi Chidi with other men from Ondo, Edo, Osun, Oyo and Ekiti states.

Chidi stated that the exercise was part of General Buba Marwa’s (rtd) determination to reduce the drug epidemic in Nigeria to the barest minimum.

According to Chidi, the Ondo State Command of the agency acted on information received about large irrigated cannabis cultivation spread across five local government areas of the state.

He explained that the development prompted the deployment of the Strike Force unit and operatives from other state commands to complement and completely destroy the illegal cannabis cultivation in the state.

The Commander of NDLEA in the state, Mr Kayode Raji, said it would not be business as usual regarding the cultivation of Cannabis Sativa in any part of the state.

