What Ooni of Ife told Olunloyo during Alaafin Lamidi Adeyemi’s selection — Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has disclosed how Ooni of Ife, late Oba Adesoji Aderemi and late Dr Victor Omololu Olunloyo were instrumental in the emergence of late Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III as the Alaafin of Oyo.

The former president said this on Wednesday, during his opening remarks as the Chairman of Requiem Symposium in honour of late Olunloyo who was the then Commissioner of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs under General Adeyinka Adebayo as Military Governor of the Western State of Nigeria

Describing Olunloyo as a genius and exceptionally intelligent human being, Obasanjo said Olunloyo’s life cannot be talked about without other parts of his life, which include political, rascality, and seemingly unseriousness.

Continuing, Obasanjo recalled how the man who he had known to never had a problem had come to meet him as then Area Commander, to discuss a problem.

The former president stated that the former Oyo State governor was part of their cabinet of 12, with six each belonging to the sides of Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Chief Samuel Ladoke Akintola.

“We came close together when I came here in 1965. We were in the same government of the Western Region with my senior, General Adebayo. Colonel Adebayo then. We had a cabinet of 12. Six from Awolowo’s side, six from Akintola’s side. I think that’s what it look, to me. And the head of government himself, I believe, was neutral. But there was a man who you won’t know if he is from Awolowo side or Akintola side, the man is Omololu Olunloyo,”he recalled.

Speaking on what late Ooni Aderemi told the then Commissioner of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Olunloyo, when late Oba Lamidi Adeyemi was to be selected as the new Alaafin, Obasanjo said he had advised Olunloyo to consult the referred monarch, adding that whatever the Ooni says would be the solution to the problem.

According to the former President, Ooni Aderemi had told Olunloyo to ensure only the son of those who had been on the throne should be allowed to ascend it.

He continued: “We had the, I don’t know whether to call a fortune or what to call it, of appointing the Alaafin of Oyo, Adeyemi. The immediate past Alaafin, before we have the new one.

“And the kingmakers picked the son of the Alaafin that was sent to exile. And that was a problem. And I was the Area Commander, my job is security.

“And then this morning of that morning, Victor came to my office — usually, we do that- and he picked a piece of paper, he sat down and said ‘you know

I have a problem.’ I said Victor, ‘I’ve never known having a problem. What’s your problem? And the problem was that the kingmakers had selected the son of the Alaafin that Awolowo sent on exile. How does it happen? And it was a problem.

“And I said, I don’t know what to do. Go to Ooni. This is the problem and Ooni can help in solving it, and whatever Ooni says would be the way he would go.

“When he went to Ife, he went to see Baba. When he told Baba the story, Baba said: ‘Allow the children of those who had been there to continue there. They are the ones that won’t spoil the place (stool). The rest is in our hands.’”

Obasanjo added that after this statement from Ooni of Ife, Olunloyo returned to Ibadan but was still confused, noting that he later advised him to also visit Chief D.S. Adegbenro, whom they believe can also help speak to Chief Awolowo about the issue.

“And Kabiyesi said he should go. When he came back, he reported to me. I said what did you get about that?” He said that’s what he’s gone, he didn’t know what to make of it.

“I said well, you have another way to go. Go and see your colleague, Chief D.S. Adegbenro.

“And he went to see Chief D.S Adegbenro. And Chief Adegbenro said he would talk to the leader. Of course before Chief Adegbenro talked to Chief Awolowo, Ooni had talked with him. And that’s why Adeyemi, the son of erstwhile Alaafin, sent to exile by Chief Awolowo, was able to become the Alaafin and with the support of Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

“That was Omololu that took it like a job and achieved what needed to be achieved, the way it needed to be achieved.”