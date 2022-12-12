Bandits free kidnapped Abuja lady, pastor after ransom

Two out of the seven victims kidnapped during last Tuesday night’s attack on Kubwa Extension II Relocation Estate, along Arab Road area of Abuja, have been released by bandits after ransom was paid.

The freed victim, Adenike, is an ex-corps member who completed the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme in November, the other is Pastor Timothy.

It was gathered that an undisclosed sum of money was paid to the bandits to effect Adenike and Timothy’s release from their den.

Adenike and Pastor Timothy were kidnapped at their family home on Tuesday alongside five others during an attack that lasted about an hour, leaving two male adults killed.

The five other victims still in the kidnappers’ den are two male children, an older woman, and two male adults.

According to reports, the bandits had requested a sum of N100 million as a ransom for Adenike, and N60 million for the second lady. A source confirmed the payment of the ransom.

Confirming the development on Monday, Chairman of the community, Alhaji Saidu told our correspondent that the victims were released but he could not confirm if ransom was paid to the bandits.

He said: ” Adenike and Pastor Timothy have been released. They are fine and others are still with the bandits.

“I cannot tell you if any ransom was paid but all I know is that two of the seven people have been released”.

A family source who pleaded anonymity also confirmed the development when contacted.

The source said: “It is true that Adenike has been released, and she’s now home with the family”.

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Josephine Adeh when contacted to also confirm the development, did not pick her called nor respond to text messages.

Meanwhile, the Federal Capital Territory Police Command has come out to assure residents of the capital city of their safety during this year’s yuletide.

In a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja on Monday, by the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Josephine Adeh, the command stated that; “The federal capital Territory police command has deployed personnel and material resources in their thousands across the nooks and crannies of the Territory ahead of the yearly anticipated festivities.





“The proactive deployment which consists of all Intelligence and tactical assets at the Command’s disposal cemented with inter-agency collaboration is occasioned by the need to ensure that crime and criminality in its forms and dynamics are promptly nipped in the board. The deployment is notably characterized by strengthened police-community relationship towards intelligence gathering, Stop and search, intelligence-led raids on black spots, visibility policing at every point of social convergence, highway and border patrol, aggressive vehicular/foot patrol, and surveillance, inter-agency collaboration and sundry.

“Consequent upon the above, the FCT Commissioner of police CP Babaji Sunday psc wishes to assure residents of the command’s unwavering commitment to ensuring that residents sleep with their two eyes closed in the festive period and beyond.” The command assured.

